U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, right, commanding general of U.S. Army North, is briefed by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rashad Hailey, center, with the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVII Airborne Corps, and U.S. Army Spc. Terry McGee with Task Force 1, 92nd Engineer Battalion, during a site visit to Vibrant Response at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 26, 2022. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Noelani Keene)

