    U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Noelani Keene 

    Vibrant Response 22

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, right, commanding general of U.S. Army North, is briefed by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rashad Hailey, center, with the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVII Airborne Corps, and U.S. Army Spc. Terry McGee with Task Force 1, 92nd Engineer Battalion, during a site visit to Vibrant Response at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 26, 2022. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Noelani Keene)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Noelani Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vibrant Response
    ARNORTH
    U.S. Army North
    Strength of the Nation

