U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, left, commanding general of U.S. Army North, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Van, far right, commanding general of Joint Task Force-Civil Support, and VR staff, begin movement to the Vibrant Response exercise site at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 26, 2022. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Noelani Keene)

