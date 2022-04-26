U.S. Army North Commander visits Vibrant Response exercise site

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding general of U.S. Army North, lands in the parade field of 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, April 26, 2022. Evans is visiting the Vibrant Response exercise site. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Noelani Keene)

