Staff Sgt. Matthew Sluder, 341st Recruiting Squadron, suits up a delayed entry program Airman in the explosive ordnance disposal suit April 24, 2022 at Talladega, Alabama. The Air Force had a recruiting station and sponsored the #43 car for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7162205 VIRIN: 220424-F-oc707-0201 Resolution: 3000x2055 Size: 3.06 MB Location: TALLADEGA, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiting at Dega [Image 3 of 3], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.