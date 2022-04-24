Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting at Dega [Image 3 of 3]

    Recruiting at Dega

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Sluder, 341st Recruiting Squadron, suits up a delayed entry program Airman in the explosive ordnance disposal suit April 24, 2022 at Talladega, Alabama. The Air Force had a recruiting station and sponsored the #43 car for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7162205
    VIRIN: 220424-F-oc707-0201
    Resolution: 3000x2055
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting at Dega [Image 3 of 3], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nascar
    air force
    recruiting
    talladega
    afrs

