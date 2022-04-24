Recruiting at Dega

Staff Sgt. Matthew Sluder, 341st Recruiting Squadron, grabs a selfie with NASCAR driver, Erik Jones, during a visit to the Air Force Recruiting Service roadshow booth April 24, 2022 at Talladega, Alabama. The Air Force had a recruiting station and sponsored Jones’ #43 car for the race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7162203
|VIRIN:
|220424-F-oc707-0200
|Resolution:
|3000x2184
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
