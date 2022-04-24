Recruiting at Dega

Master Sgt. Shawn Emmerling, Air Force Recruiting Service events marketing, grabs a selfie next to his “Thank You” sticker on the Air Force-sponsored car before the Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR race April 24, 2022 in Alabama. The race was Emmerling’s last in his NASCAR recruiting role. The Petty GMS team created the sticker for him to show their appreciation for the years of effort. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

