    Recruiting at Dega [Image 2 of 3]

    Recruiting at Dega

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Shawn Emmerling, Air Force Recruiting Service events marketing, grabs a selfie next to his “Thank You” sticker on the Air Force-sponsored car before the Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR race April 24, 2022 in Alabama. The race was Emmerling’s last in his NASCAR recruiting role. The Petty GMS team created the sticker for him to show their appreciation for the years of effort. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    nascar
    air force
    recruiting
    talladega
    afrs

