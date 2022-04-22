Shaw Chaplain earns AF-level award

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Paul Hefner, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain, smiles for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2022. Hefner earned the Edwin R. Chess Award as the outstanding Company Grade Officer Chaplain within the U.S. Air Force for 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

