    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Paul Hefner, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain, smiles for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 22, 2022. Hefner earned the Edwin R. Chess Award as the outstanding Company Grade Officer Chaplain within the U.S. Air Force for 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Chaplain earns AF-level award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20FW
    Weasel Habitat

