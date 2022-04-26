Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group with his NATO counterparts and other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2002 (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7160852
|VIRIN:
|220426-D-TT977-0496
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|18.19 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT