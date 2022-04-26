Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany [Image 13 of 14]

    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III listens as Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov addresses the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2002. Austin met with his NATO counterparts and over 40 other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine, (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7160849
    VIRIN: 220426-D-TT977-0358
    Resolution: 7771x5181
    Size: 19.62 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany
    SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Austin
    Russia
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    Milley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT