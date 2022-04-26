SECDEF hosts Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Germany

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov attend the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2002. Austin met with his NATO counterparts and over 40 other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine, (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

