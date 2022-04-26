US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

Military members from Canada and New Zealand greet each other at the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. Ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing the U.S. Allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE