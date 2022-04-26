US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides opening comments at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. Llyod invited ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing the U.S. Allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

