    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 1 of 4]

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides opening comments at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. Llyod invited ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing the U.S. Allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EuropeanSupport2022

