    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 3 of 4]

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Key leaders from more than 40 different countries meet to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:47
    Photo ID: 7160710
    VIRIN: 220426-F-YM277-1080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EuropeanSupport2022

