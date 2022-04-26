Key leaders from more than 40 different countries meet to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:47 Photo ID: 7160710 VIRIN: 220426-F-YM277-1080 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.28 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.