NAF Misawa Competes in Sakura Olympic Games

MISAWA, Japan (April 22, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Chuji Ando, commander, Northern Air Defense Force, have a conversation after the Sakura Olympic Games closing ceremony. The Sakura Olympic Games was a series of sports events open to Air Force, Navy and JASDF personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

