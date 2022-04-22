NAF Misawa Competes in Sakura Olympic Games

MISAWA, Japan (April 22, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, presents a medal to one of the winners of the Sakura Olympic Games. The Sakura Olympic Games was a series of sports events open to Air Force, Navy and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7160640
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-AL214-2158
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
