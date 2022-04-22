Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Competes in Sakura Olympic Games [Image 2 of 3]

    NAF Misawa Competes in Sakura Olympic Games

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 22, 2022) – From right to left, Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Command Master Chief Thomas Howell, command master chief of NAF Misawa, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, poses for a picture during the Sakura Olympic Games closing ceremony. The Sakura Olympic Games was a series of sports events open to Air Force, Navy and JASDF personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Misawa
    JASDF
    NAFM
    Sakura Olympic Games

