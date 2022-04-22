NAF Misawa Competes in Sakura Olympic Games

MISAWA, Japan (April 22, 2022) – From right to left, Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Command Master Chief Thomas Howell, command master chief of NAF Misawa, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, poses for a picture during the Sakura Olympic Games closing ceremony. The Sakura Olympic Games was a series of sports events open to Air Force, Navy and JASDF personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

