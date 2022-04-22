Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spokane Indians host deployed families

    Spokane Indians host deployed families

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lindsey Diaz, a Team Fairchild spouse, and AJ Lewis, catcher for the Spokane Indians minor league baseball team, pose for a photo prior to a Spokane Indians baseball game at the Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 22, 2022. The Indians hosted over 100 families of deployed Airmen to show appreciation for the Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

    baseball
    Fairchild
    Deployed families
    Spokane Indians

