Lindsey Diaz, a Team Fairchild spouse, and AJ Lewis, catcher for the Spokane Indians minor league baseball team, pose for a photo prior to a Spokane Indians baseball game at the Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 22, 2022. The Indians hosted over 100 families of deployed Airmen to show appreciation for the Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 19:20 Photo ID: 7160095 VIRIN: 220422-F-JR816-1131 Resolution: 6939x4626 Size: 1.97 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.