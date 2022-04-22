Spokane Indians host deployed families

Lindsey Diaz, a Team Fairchild spouse, throws the first pitch during the Spokane Indians minor league baseball game at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 22, 2022. The Spokane Indians hosted an appreciation night for family members and friends of deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7160094
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-JR816-1171
|Resolution:
|6675x4450
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
