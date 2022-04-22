Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 3 of 5]

    Spokane Indians host deployed families

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lindsey Diaz, a Team Fairchild spouse, throws the first pitch during the Spokane Indians minor league baseball game at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 22, 2022. The Spokane Indians hosted an appreciation night for family members and friends of deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 19:20
    This work, Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    baseball
    Fairchild
    Deployed families
    Spokane Indians

