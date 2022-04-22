Spokane Indians host deployed families

Otto Klein, Spokane Indians minor league baseball team senior vice president (left), Destiny Richards, KXLY news anchor (middle), and Lindsey Diaz, a Team Fairchild spouse (right), walk away from the pitchers mound prior to a Spokane Indians baseball game at the Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 22, 2022. The Indians hosted over 100 families of deployed Airmen to show appreciation for the Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiaundra Miller)

