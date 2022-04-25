U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Albert Cruz, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82d Airborne Division, visits with North Davidson High School students, staff, and families during an event April 25, 2022, at Lexington, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 17:56 Photo ID: 7160032 VIRIN: 220425-Z-QP400-2004 Resolution: 6709x4473 Size: 2.04 MB Location: LEXINGTON, NC, US Hometown: LEXINGTON, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown! [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.