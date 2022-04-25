Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown! [Image 3 of 4]

    CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown!

    LEXINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Albert Cruz, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82d Airborne Division, visits with North Davidson High School students, staff, and families during an event April 25, 2022, at Lexington, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    This work, CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown! [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

