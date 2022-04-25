Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown! [Image 1 of 4]

    LEXINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael "Myke" L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the aviation branch, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, visited his alma mater, North Davidson High School, April 25, 2022, at Lexington, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Fort Rucker
    Army
    Aviation
    USAACE
    Hometown Hero
    NCOAE

