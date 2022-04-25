U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Albert Cruz, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82d Airborne Division, visits with students, staff, and families from North Davidson High School April 25, 2022, at Lexington, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7160033
|VIRIN:
|220425-Z-QP400-2005
|Resolution:
|6316x4211
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|LEXINGTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of Aviation Branch, visits hometown! [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS
