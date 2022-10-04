Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ali Al Salem Air Base's first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

    KUWAIT

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Other country nationals wait to enter the base at a personnel entry control point at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 10, 2022. As a first line of defense, entry controllers from the 386th ESFS screen approximately 550 to 650 personnel on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    Ali Al Salem Air Base's first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

