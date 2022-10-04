Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Ramey, entry controller, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, reaches for a bag for inspection at a personnel entry control point at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 10, 2022. As a first line of defense, entry controllers from the 386th ESFS screen the belongings of approximately 550 to 650 personnel on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)
