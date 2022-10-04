Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers [Image 1 of 4]

    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

    KUWAIT

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Houde, entry controller, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, scans an other country national’s ID card at a personnel entry control point at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 10, 2022. As a first line of defense, entry controllers from the 386th ESFS screen approximately 550 to 650 personnel on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 07:25
    Photo ID: 7158305
    VIRIN: 220410-F-FU631-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers
    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers
    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers
    Ali Al Salem Air Base’s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ali Al Salem Air Base&rsquo;s first line of defense: 386th ESFS entry controllers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    OCN
    386 ESFS
    ASAB
    PECP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT