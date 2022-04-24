Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President [Image 3 of 3]

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin 

    U.S. European Command

    A delegation led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DoD photo)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Location: KYIV, UA
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    Ukraine

