U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets a Ukrainian official during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022. Secretary Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III traveled to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DoD photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 04:33
|Photo ID:
|7158236
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-CG447-0001
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|62
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT