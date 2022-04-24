Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President [Image 2 of 3]

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    04.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. European Command

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DoD photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
