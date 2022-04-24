Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Ukrainian President

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DoD photo)
