    100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4]

    100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Armando Contreras, 100th Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft crew chief, removes the pin of a screw on a cockpit window panel during a routine maintenance inspection, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. Inspections like this allow for continued reliability of 100th Air Refueling Wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Operations Group
    100th Maintenance Squadron

