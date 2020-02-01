U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chiefs assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron inspect tools and technical orders before beginning night shift work, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. Crew chiefs are required to ensure that all tools and equipment are functional and reliable as a safety precaution before shift work begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2020 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 03:42 Photo ID: 7158210 VIRIN: 200102-F-FY723-1004 Resolution: 7222x4815 Size: 2.1 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.