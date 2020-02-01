U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chiefs assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron inspect tools and technical orders before beginning night shift work, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. Crew chiefs are required to ensure that all tools and equipment are functional and reliable as a safety precaution before shift work begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7158210
|VIRIN:
|200102-F-FY723-1004
|Resolution:
|7222x4815
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT