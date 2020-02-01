Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 1 of 4]

    100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chiefs assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron inspect tools and technical orders before beginning night shift work, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. Crew chiefs are required to ensure that all tools and equipment are functional and reliable as a safety precaution before shift work begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Operations Group
    100th Maintenance Squadron

