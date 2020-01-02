U.S Air Force Senior Airman Chris Garate, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsionist journeyman, removes the screws of an engine panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. Routine inspections like this allow for continued reliability of the 100th Air Refueling Wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7158211
|VIRIN:
|200102-F-FY723-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron Night Shift [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT