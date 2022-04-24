Andrew Thompson, a logistics officer with the 589th BSB, was recognized as the tournament’s MVP during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Unit Level Volleyball Tournament April 22-24 at the Katterbach Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:06
|Photo ID:
|7158179
|VIRIN:
|220424-A-ER536-015
|Resolution:
|4032x2824
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT