    Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament [Image 1 of 4]

    Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament

    GERMANY

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Wiesbaden’s Alpha Company, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion (MI) player spikes against players from Alpha Company, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in the third place game during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Unit Level Volleyball Tournament April 24 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Alpha Company, 24th MI took third place with a win over Alpha Company, LRMC in two sets, 25-23 and 25-16.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 03:05
    Location: DE
