Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament

Wiesbaden’s Alpha Company, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion (MI) player spikes against players from Alpha Company, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in the third place game during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Unit Level Volleyball Tournament April 24 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Alpha Company, 24th MI took third place with a win over Alpha Company, LRMC in two sets, 25-23 and 25-16.

