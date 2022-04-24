Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament [Image 2 of 4]

    Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament

    GERMANY

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Manuel Barriga, 589th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), goes for a spike during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Unit Level Volleyball Tournament championship game April 24 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Bavaria’s 589th BSB beat Vicenza’s Southern European Task Force, Africa in two sets, 26-24and 25-22, to win the tournament held April 22-24.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Bavaria's 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    Bavaria&rsquo;s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament

