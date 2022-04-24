Bavaria’s 589th BSB triumphs over SETAF-AF to win 2022 IMCOM-E Unit Level Volleyball Tournament

Manuel Barriga, 589th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), goes for a spike during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Unit Level Volleyball Tournament championship game April 24 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Bavaria’s 589th BSB beat Vicenza’s Southern European Task Force, Africa in two sets, 26-24and 25-22, to win the tournament held April 22-24.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 03:05
|Photo ID:
|7158176
|VIRIN:
|220424-A-ER536-008
|Resolution:
|4092x2632
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
