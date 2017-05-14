Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade take part in Dunker qualification at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Apr. 6-7 2022. Dunker is a training that prepares helicopter pilots and crew members in life saving measure if they were to ever find themselves having to abandon their air craft in an inadvertent submerged situation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7157628
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-FN390-0093
    Resolution: 5783x3855
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification
    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification
    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification
    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aviators Gets Dunked

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell Dunker kyng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT