U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification

Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade take part in Dunker qualification at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Apr. 6-7 2022. Dunker is a training that prepares helicopter pilots and crew members in life saving measure if they were to ever find themselves having to abandon their air craft in an inadvertent submerged situation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

Date Posted: 04.24.2022