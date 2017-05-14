Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army National Guard Dunker Qualification

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade take part in Dunker qualification at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Apr. 6-7 2022. Dunker is a training that prepares helicopter pilots and crew members in life saving measure if they were to ever find themselves having to abandon their air craft in an inadvertent submerged situation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Louisville
    Survival skills
    63rd TAB
    KYNG
    dunker training

