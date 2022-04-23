MARIETTA, Ohio (April 23, 2022) During a salute to the Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES), Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, reads letters from Lucey Berkey, an early member of the WAVES, during a concert at Marietta High School. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 22:59 Photo ID: 7157329 VIRIN: 220423-N-WV624-1009 Resolution: 5731x3826 Size: 9.85 MB Location: MARIETTA, OH, US Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.