    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 5 of 7]

    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio

    MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MARIETTA, Ohio (April 23, 2022) During a salute to the Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES), Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, reads letters from Lucey Berkey, an early member of the WAVES, during a concert at Marietta High School. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022
    Photo ID: 7157329
    VIRIN: 220423-N-WV624-1009
    Resolution: 5731x3826
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, OH, US 
    Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Marietta
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    Amy Broadbent

