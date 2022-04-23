MARIETTA, Ohio (April 23, 2022) Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, speaks with members of the audience following a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Marietta High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 22:59
|Photo ID:
|7157325
|VIRIN:
|220423-N-WV624-1060
|Resolution:
|5376x3589
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, OH, US
|Hometown:
|ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT