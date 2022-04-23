Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 1 of 7]

    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio

    MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MARIETTA, Ohio (April 23, 2022) Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, speaks with members of the audience following a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Marietta High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 22:59
    Photo ID: 7157325
    VIRIN: 220423-N-WV624-1060
    Resolution: 5376x3589
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, OH, US 
    Hometown: ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Marietta
    Navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    Robert Kurth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT