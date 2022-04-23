Navy Band visits Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (April 23, 2022) Chief Musician Michael Webb, left, from Reston, Virginia, and Senior Chief Michael Belinkie, from Richmond, Virginia, perform as part of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Marietta High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

