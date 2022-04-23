Soldiers From the 138th Fire Brigade fire their 105mm Howitzer cannons on the Clark Memorial Bridge as part of the opening ceremonies for Thunder Over Louisville April, 23, 2022. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

