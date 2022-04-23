Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boom Boom [Image 1 of 2]

    Boom Boom

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers From the 138th Fire Brigade fire their 105mm Howitzer cannons on the Clark Memorial Bridge as part of the opening ceremonies for Thunder Over Louisville April, 23, 2022. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 21:40
    Photo ID: 7157308
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-FN390-001
    Resolution: 2048x1040
    Size: 221.24 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boom Boom [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boom Boom
    MP's on Duty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard brings &ldquo;Thunder&rdquo; back to Louisville

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Artillery
    138th
    Thunder Over Louisville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT