MP's on Duty

Soldiers from the 198th Military Police Battalion provide security under the Clark Memorial Bridge during Thunder Over Louisville downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022. Thunder Over Louisville kicks off the two week celebration leading up to the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US