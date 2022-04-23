Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MP's on Duty [Image 2 of 2]

    MP's on Duty

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 198th Military Police Battalion provide security under the Clark Memorial Bridge during Thunder Over Louisville downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022. Thunder Over Louisville kicks off the two week celebration leading up to the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 21:40
    Photo ID: 7157322
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-DO489-001
    Resolution: 971x1295
    Size: 207.35 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP's on Duty [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boom Boom
    MP's on Duty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard brings &ldquo;Thunder&rdquo; back to Louisville

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Military Police
    198th
    Thunder Over Louisville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT