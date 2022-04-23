Soldiers from the 198th Military Police Battalion provide security under the Clark Memorial Bridge during Thunder Over Louisville downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022. Thunder Over Louisville kicks off the two week celebration leading up to the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 21:40
|Photo ID:
|7157322
|VIRIN:
|220323-Z-DO489-001
|Resolution:
|971x1295
|Size:
|207.35 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|44
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MP's on Duty [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guard brings “Thunder” back to Louisville
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT