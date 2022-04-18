Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Michaela Ignacio grills cabbage in the galley, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 18, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 Photo ID: 7157237 by SN Keith Nowak