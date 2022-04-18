ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Aiyanna Lane prepares a salad in the galley to serve it on the mess decks, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 18, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7157241
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-PS818-1019
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT