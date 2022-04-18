Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley [Image 2 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman John Davis prepares rice in the galley to serve it on the mess decks aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 18, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7157238
    VIRIN: 220418-N-PS818-1038
    Resolution: 5336x3557
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley
    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley
    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley
    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley
    Gunston Hall: Culinary Specalists cook in the Galley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT