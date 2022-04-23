220423-N-GK686-3088 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 23, 2022) – Representatives from U.S. Congress visit 324th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron as part of a static display tour around Naval Air Station Sigonella, Apr. 23, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 12:06 Photo ID: 7157154 VIRIN: 220423-N-GK686-3088 Resolution: 2826x3956 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Static Display Tour [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.