    Static Display Tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Static Display Tour

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220423-N-GK686-3083 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 23, 2022) – Representatives from U.S. Congress visit 324th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron as part of a static display tour around Naval Air Station Sigonella, Apr. 23, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7157152
    VIRIN: 220423-N-GK686-3083
    Resolution: 5679x3786
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static Display Tour [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

