Soldiers of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, compete in the team trivia event as part of the Week of the Remagen April 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Week of the Remagen is a battalion-level organizational week to build teamwork and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7156946
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-FK859-594
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
