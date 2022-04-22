Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen [Image 2 of 3]

    Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, pose for a photo after winning the Week of the Remagen April 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Week of the Remagen is a battalion-level organizational week to build teamwork and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 23:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Fit to Fight
    First Army
    Remagen
    Army Fit

