Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen

Soldiers of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, pose for a photo after winning the Week of the Remagen April 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Week of the Remagen is a battalion-level organizational week to build teamwork and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

