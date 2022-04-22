Soldiers of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, compete in the cornhole tournament as part of the Week of the Remagen April 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Week of the Remagen is a battalion-level organizational week to build teamwork and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 23:46 Photo ID: 7156944 VIRIN: 220422-A-FK859-497 Resolution: 3875x5824 Size: 12.22 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remagen Battalion complete Week of the Remagen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.